DEVELOPMENT: 2 more West Seattle projects set for ‘early outreach’ meetings

Checking the city’s Early Community Outreach for Design Review calendar, we see 2 more West Seattle projects have set meetings. These are casual drop-in meetings at which you can ask the project team questions and offer early design feedback, not the big formal board meetings (which may or may not come later):

APARTMENTS AT 3417 HARBOR SW: We first reported on this back in April, a 5-story apartment building planned just north of the West Seattle Bridge. An Early Design Review Community Outreach Meeting with architects Atelier Drome is now set for Tuesday, December 17th, 6:30 pm at Hiawatha Community Center (2700 California SW). The project files show the team has continued talking with the city in the ensuing months; last month, for example, their request to avoid sidewalk improvements on the 30th SW side of the site was rejected. (Side note: Our April report mentioned the site was listed for sale for $2.5 million. Records show it sold last month for $2.1 million.)

TOWNHOUSES AT 2330 ALKI SW: We first wrote about this plan in September. 17 townhouses are proposed to replace a single-story apartment complex. Caron Architecture has an Early Community Outreach meeting scheduled for 6 pm Thursday, December 19th, at Alki Community Center (5817 SW Stevens).