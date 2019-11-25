Community walk December 7th for North Delridge trails/wayfinding project

Seattle Parks and SDOT are organizing a community walk December 7th for a project that’s linked to the future conversion of Metro Route 120 to the RapidRide H Line, in hopes of helping people get to and from one of the stops:

This project improves pedestrian paths and wayfinding along SW Brandon Street and SW Findlay Street to improve neighborhood mobility. It includes work to improve and make more welcoming to the public the trail entries at Camp Long and Longfellow Creek from SW Brandon Street. One of the goals of this project is to improve access to the future new RapidRide H-line stop at SW Findlay and Delridge. The RapidRide H-line service starts in 2021.

(Our most-recent update on the overall project – which includes repaving and other changes for much of Delridge – is here.) The December 7th walk will start at 26th/Brandon at 11 am.