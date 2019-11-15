COMMUNITY GIVING: Eastridge Church’s turkeys-and-groceries giveaway, one week from tomorrow

(WSB photo, 2018)

Eastridge Church has just sent its annual announcement about the pre-Thanksgiving turkeys-and-groceries giveaway at both its campuses, including 39th SW/SW Oregon in the West Seattle Junction – 1,500 turkeys and bags of groceries (with coats available too), “given out first-come, first-served, with no demonstration of need required to receive the assistance.” They’ve been doing this for 16 years. It starts at 9 am Saturday, November 16th, and continues until they run out.