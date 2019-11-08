COMMUNITY GIVING: Coat/clothing drive @ Dave Newman State Farm office in West Seattle

(2018 donations)>

You can help neighbors stay warm by donating coats and other winter wear at the Dave Newman State Farm Insurance (WSB sponsor) office. Here’s this year’s announcement:

West Seattle residents give generously with donations of clothes, coats, and shoes during the Holiday season.

Week one of our annual clothing drive in support of the West Seattle Helpline is now under way. So far we have one full barrel of much-needed winter clothing to help our less fortunate friends and neighbors.

Dave Newman State Farm Insurance agency will continue to collect clean donations of clothes, coats and shoes until January 1st. The drop-off location is the State Farm office at 3435 California Ave SW.

Pickup may be available for those who have donations but are unable to transport their clothes, coats and shoes to the donation location.

For further information, contact the State Farm office at 206-932-1878.