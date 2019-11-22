BIZNOTE: Orange Twist celebrates West Seattle studio grand opening Saturday

Another new addition to the mini-business hub just north of Luna Park:

Orange Twist is pleased to announce the opening of their studio located at 3400 Harbor Ave SW, #104. Artist and West Seattle resident Claire Jauregui started Orange Twist in 2008 as a way to foster connections between people while injecting humor and handcrafted design into everyday life. Her smart, funny, eco-friendly goods are made with recycled and organic materials and screenprinted by hand in Seattle.

Claire has participated in West Seattle community events including Summmer Fest, Alki Art Fair, Harvest Fest, and Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show; she is on the board of Seattle Print Arts; and has co-organized screenprinting work parties since 2017.

Claire will use the cozy, 120 sq. ft studio located in West Seattle ActivSpace to showcase her own work and that of local artists. She also plans to host exhibitions, classes, lectures, meetups, letter writing parties, political actions, and more.

Through December Orange Twist Studio features Seattle-area artists:

-Orange Twist cards, prints, and baby one-pieces

-Eco-friendly screenprinted clothing from Shino Mikami of Uzura

-Modern concrete vessels from Terra Link and Jacob Rideout of The Savvy Heart

-A selection of modern subtly-textured jewelry designs from Adia Mei Jun Bobo of Rain City Forge

-Natural, plant-based handmade soap, candles, and body butters from Estrella

Please join Claire at the Orange Twist Grand Opening Event on Saturday, November 23 from 12-6 pm for refreshments, art, gifts, and more.