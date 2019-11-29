BIZNOTE: Anniversary sale at Thunder Road Guitars

First holiday-shopping season in Morgan Junction for Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) – but the even bigger milestone for proprietor Frank Gross: TRG is celebrating its 8th anniversary! To commemorate that, and to help you shop local, TRG started a two-day sale (as noted in our Holiday Guide) that continues until 6 pm tonight, again 10 am-6 pm tomorrow – and online if you’d rather shop that way!

15% off most new, used and vintage guitars

15% off most amplifiers

15% off all pedals in stock

Thunder Raad Guitars is at 6400 California SW, and online here. Share This