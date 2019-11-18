BIZNOTE: Alki Mail and Dispatch 30th-anniversary party tonight

Didn’t get to publish a daily highlights list this morning but we want to be sure you saw this calendar listing: Alki Mail and Dispatch (4701 SW Admiral Way) is celebrating 30 years in business! As reported here in August, the business is under new ownership. Proprietor Bree Fitts – a longtime employee before taking over – invites you to stop by 4-7 pm tonight for the 30th-anniversary party, with snacks and drinks. The mail-and-coffee-and-more business has been in its current spot for 15 years, after 15 down the hill at Alki Beach.