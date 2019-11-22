AVALON/35TH PROJECT: Wondering ‘how much longer’?

(WSB photo, 35th SW south of Avalon, last Sunday)
Back in spring, SDOT said work on the 35th SW stretch of the Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project was expected to last into November. Now that November’s almost over, some WSB readers asked about a status update beyond the weekly progress reports. So we asked SDOT about that yesterday. Here’s the reply:
Based on our initial schedule, we expected work to continue on 35th Ave SW through November as we have expressed in past [mailing-list emails].
The overhead signs that you may have seen along the corridor refer to November as a completion date for the intersection at 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way. We anticipate wrapping up work at this intersection next week, prior to Thanksgiving.
In the first week in December, we plan to continue work on 35th Ave SW and progress towards working at the 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St intersection and on SW Alaska St.
So bottom line, 35th SW work will NOT be completed this month.
Meantime, since SDOT’s media team sent that answer to our question, the project team’s official weekly update has arrived, with some elaboration:
We are wrapping up installing new signs along the corridor to help guide people driving and biking. As you adjust to the new channelization, please drive carefully and allow everyone a little extra space.
We will not be working Thursday, November 28 or Friday, November 29. We hope you have a happy Thanksgiving!
Zone F (SW Alaska St from 35th Ave SW to 36th Ave SW):
We will begin work in Zone F as soon as the week of December 2 to complete concrete and utility improvement work. Construction here is expected to last a few months. We will provide more information about what you can expect during the first few weeks of construction next week.
Please expect:
Left turns for people traveling northbound on SW Avalon way at the 35th Ave SW intersection is now restored
Traffic delays at the 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way intersection due to temporary lane reductions
One lane of travel in each direction on SW Avalon Way
Right turns in and out of driveways at this time
Work is continuing in Zones C, D and E. See our website or most recent email updates for more information on what’s taking place.
When will work be completed on this project?
We anticipate completing work as soon as Spring 2020. We will continue to keep the community up to date on the latest schedule information.
