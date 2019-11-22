AVALON/35TH PROJECT: Wondering ‘how much longer’?

(WSB photo, 35th SW south of Avalon, last Sunday)

Back in spring, SDOT said work on the 35th SW stretch of the Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project was expected to last into November. Now that November’s almost over, some WSB readers asked about a status update beyond the weekly progress reports. So we asked SDOT about that yesterday. Here’s the reply:

Based on our initial schedule, we expected work to continue on 35th Ave SW through November as we have expressed in past [mailing-list emails]. The overhead signs that you may have seen along the corridor refer to November as a completion date for the intersection at 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way. We anticipate wrapping up work at this intersection next week, prior to Thanksgiving. In the first week in December, we plan to continue work on 35th Ave SW and progress towards working at the 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St intersection and on SW Alaska St.

So bottom line, 35th SW work will NOT be completed this month.

Meantime, since SDOT’s media team sent that answer to our question, the project team’s official weekly update has arrived, with some elaboration: