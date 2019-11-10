Add cheer to the world! WSHS all-ages mini-camp signup time

Cheerleading is not just support – it’s a sport! For kids interested in checking it out, this is an opportunity:

The WSHS Cheerleaders will be holding a Mini Cheer Camp Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the West Seattle High School Gym from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

All Ages will have a great time learning fun cheers and making crafts with the Westside cheerleaders. Campers will receive a T-shirt and official team hair bow, picture of themselves with the cheerleaders AND perform as an honorary West Seattle Cheerleader at an upcoming home basketball game!

8th-graders Welcomed. Get help for our 2020-2021 Try-Outs

The cost of this camp is $60. Registration paperwork and payment are due by November 15, 2019 to be guaranteed a t shirt the day of camp. Space is limited so register early to ensure your spot.

Contact Nadine Nguyen at wshsminicheercamp@wshs.com if you have any questions.