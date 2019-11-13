13 for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Seen at Don Armeni Boat Ramp. Photo by Steven Director)

Happy weekend!

HIGHLAND PARK HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 10 am-3 pm, 24 vendors have unique offerings for you at Highland Park Improvement Club‘s annual bazaar. Shop and enjoy food/drink. (1116 SW Holden)

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART & HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW: 10 am-4 pm, second day you can see and shop the work of 18 local artists.

Participants are listed here. Find them in the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church. (9140 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION HOLIDAY PREVIEW: As noted here, this shopping event continues today and Sunday. (Multiple merchants)

FAMILY READING TIME: 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers. (6040 California SW)

CANNA WEST CULTURE SHOP TURNS 1: First-anniversary party at Canna West Culture Shop (WSB sponsor), noon-5 pm. Free massages, music, refreshments, more! (5435 California SW)

LINE DANCE PARTY & POTLUCK: 1:30 pm at High Point Community Center. (6920 34th SW)

‘DANIEL & THE DREAMCATCHER’: 2 pm at Kenyon Hall, “a comic operetta for young audiences.” Ticket information is in our listing. (7904 35th SW)

FREE DINNER FOR VETERANS: 5:30-7 pm at American Legion Post 160 in The Triangle, it’s an annual tradition – a spaghetti dinner will be served for free to veterans and their families. Just drop in! (3618 SW Alaska)

JAZZ AT THE PACIFIC ROOM: Award-winning jazz trumpeter, composer, producer Thomas Marriott performs at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. Tickets here. (2808 Alki SW)

BLUES AT C & P: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), the Jump Monkeys perform. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘A FEW GOOD MEN’: Third night of the West Seattle High School Drama Club production, 7:30 pm curtain.

Ticket info (veterans free!) is in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

JAZZ AT KENYON HALL: Rebecca Kilgore and the Ray Skjelbred Trio perform for a second night, 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall. Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

THE PORNADOS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)