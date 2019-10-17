YOU’RE INVITED: Celebrating Seal Sitters’ founders

Busy week for Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network, as we’ve been reporting. All the while, volunteers have been planning an event to honor the two women who founded the nonprofit more than a decade ago, and you’re invited:

In early August of 2007, an extraordinary and quite unexpected harbor seal baby boom hit Alki Beach and the shores of West Seattle. In the ensuing scramble to protect these vulnerable pups, writer Brenda Peterson and photographer Robin Lindsey came together as strangers, forging an enduring alliance and a grass-roots group of concerned West Seattle residents that would become the full-fledged and high-profile Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Seal Sitters.

Seal Sitters invites you to a special celebration with our founders. Hear Robin and Brenda share their many stories in a lively setting – with an opportunity to ask any and all questions about their experiences and Seal Sitters’ history.

Robin will be stepping back from her full-time Seal Sitters role. After 13 years with Seal Sitters, she would love the opportunity to show her appreciation to colleagues, volunteers, and members of the public who have shared not only their common passion to protect wildlife, but treasured friendship as well.

SEAL SITTERS FOUNDERS EVENT

Sunday, November 3, 2:00-5:00 pm

The Hall at Fauntleroy

9131 California Ave SW

PROGRAM

2:00 PM Doors open for a reception with refreshments and no-host bar

3:00 PM “A Conversation with Robin and Brenda”

Learn about the history of Seal Sitters in a moderated, animated chat.

Audience Q&A to follow.

The celebration continues until 5:00 PM.

THE EVENT IS FREE, BUT YOU MUST RSVP BY NOVEMBER 1 TO ATTEND.

Space is limited and registration may close earlier if capacity is reached.

RSVP here and include your name and the name of any guest attending with you. If the guest is not an adult, include his or her age.