YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle concern for Burien school hit by arson

That’s St. Bernadette Parish School in north Burien, hit earlier this week by arson which, according to this KING5 report, forced the cancellation of some classes. We’ve heard this morning from several readers who suggest that West Seattleites might want to help the school recover from the damage. Holy Rosary School has sent out this call for support:

One of our fellow Catholic schools has experienced a tragic fire that is impacting their ability to have their school open. We are sharing their information with you in hopes you will pray for their community. If you would like to support them with a donation of money or supplies, information can be found below. stbernadettesea.org/fire-relief-help-now/

The school (at Ambaum/128th) has about 200 students.