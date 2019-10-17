YOU CAN HELP: Enjoy the Fauntleroy Fall Festival in a new way!

The Fauntleroy Fall Festival is fast approaching and more volunteers are essential to make it happen on Sunday, October 27, 2-5 pm in the Fauntleroy Church/YMCA/Schoolhouse triangle. Available assignments include managing lines, helping kids paint pumpkins and build birdhouses, and checking in volunteers. Enjoy the festival from a new perspective! Find an assignment and time that work for you at tinyurl.com/2019FallFestivalVolunteers.