YOU CAN HELP: Enjoy the Fauntleroy Fall Festival in a new way!

October 17, 2019 8:52 pm
Just a week and a half until two big festivals – and one could use your assistance! The announcement:

The Fauntleroy Fall Festival is fast approaching and more volunteers are essential to make it happen on Sunday, October 27, 2-5 pm in the Fauntleroy Church/YMCA/Schoolhouse triangle. Available assignments include managing lines, helping kids paint pumpkins and build birdhouses, and checking in volunteers. Enjoy the festival from a new perspective! Find an assignment and time that work for you at tinyurl.com/2019FallFestivalVolunteers.

