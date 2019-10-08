YOU CAN HELP: Buy the basics for Chief Sealth International High School students

Little things can make a big difference. That’s what Chief Sealth International High School‘s InvestED donation drive is about. Here’s the school’s announcement:

Please consider donating to the CSIHS InvestED fundraising campaign. These funds are used to help our students that are struggling to fund the basic needs for a successful high school experience.

There are a range of basic needs that students have at Chief Sealth International High School. Currently, many students have been requesting basic items such as backpacks, pencils, bedding, emergency gear, socks, underwear, and jackets. There have also been requests for many athletes who wish to participate in sports related activities. This includes fees for art class, ASB stickers, funds for IB tests, certain textbooks and books required for classes and not available at school, etc.

Your donation will go directly into the InvestED Fund at Chief Sealth International High School to help the students in need there. Simply designate your donation to Chief Sealth High School from the drop down list on the donation page … Donate Here!