West Seattle, Washington

14 Monday

59℉

Work finally about to start on 49th/Admiral crossing changes

October 14, 2019 2:51 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | Transportation | West Seattle news

Work could start as soon as Wednesday on the long-promised crossing improvements at 49th SW/SW Admiral Way. That’s the word today from SDOT‘s Ching Chan, who says the work will “take up to 4 weeks to complete and have minimal impact to traffic. Here’s the official announcement:

To continue improving access and safety for all users who live, work, and play along Admiral Way SW, we will soon be constructing a crossing improvement at SW Admiral Way & 49th Ave SW. This project was planned in late 2017 and includes several elements to enhance the pedestrian environment at this intersection:

*Relocate the crosswalk at this intersection to the northeast leg
*Install new accessible curb ramps that meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards
*Construct a new median refuge island
*Provide new pedestrian-activated rapid flashing beacons at the crosswalk

These treatments will help to increase visibility at the intersection and provide a more comfortable and protected crossing for people who walk.

This project, minus the curb ramps, was supposed to be done two years ago.

Share This

No Replies to "Work finally about to start on 49th/Admiral crossing changes"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.