West Seattle, Washington

26 Saturday

48℉

Why the Guardian One helicopter was over White Center and South Delridge

October 25, 2019 9:27 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Helicopter | West Seattle news | White Center

Took a while to get the details on this but for everyone who asked why the Guardian One helicopter was looping over White Center and South Delridge for a while – it was part of a search for someone who robbed an employee of Proletariat Pizza (9622 16th SW) in the alley behind the business, says King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Abbott. He says a robber armed with a handgun took the employee’s wallet and cell phone “and fled northbound into Seattle on a bike.”

Share This

No Replies to "Why the Guardian One helicopter was over White Center and South Delridge"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.