WHALES NEARBY: Orcas in the area

October 13, 2019 6:39 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Whales | Wildlife

It’s getting late to catch them tonight but as tipster Kersti Muul points out, you might see them in the morning: Southern Resident Killer Whales from J-Pod were passing Bainbridge Island, southbound, shortly before sunset.

2 Replies to "WHALES NEARBY: Orcas in the area"

  • Kersti Muul October 13, 2019 (6:51 pm)
    Reply

    Typical morning exit time is usually between 7:30-9 AM…

    • WSB October 13, 2019 (7:08 pm)
      Reply

      Hopefully they find an abundant breakfast first!

