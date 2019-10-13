WHALES NEARBY: Orcas in the area

It’s getting late to catch them tonight but as tipster Kersti Muul points out, you might see them in the morning: Southern Resident Killer Whales from J-Pod were passing Bainbridge Island, southbound, shortly before sunset.
Typical morning exit time is usually between 7:30-9 AM…
