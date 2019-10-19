West Seattle weekend scene: Damp but determined @ Duwamish Alive!

Roxhill Bog was one of more than a dozen sites where hundreds of volunteers devoted several hours today to Duwamish Alive! work parties, supporting the river and its watershed. These volunteers were preparing for followup plantings later this fall.

Roxhill Bog is where Longfellow Creek begins; it’s chabneled underground until emerging just east of the Chief Sealth International High School campus, and continues north-northeast until emptying into the Duwamish.

P.S. There’s also a spring edition of Duwamish Alive! – watch for word of that early in the year.