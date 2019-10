That photo texted by a reader on Gatewood Hill shows a reading below 30 degrees early this morning. Just south of the Gatewood line, our birdbath froze over. Tomorrow morning will be even colder – possibly into the mid-20s. Any pre-winter prep you haven’t done yet, might be a good time to get it done. The dry weather will continue through Halloween – still cold Thursday night but probably about 10 degrees up from tonight.