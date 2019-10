(WSB photos)

Among the scariest West Seattle spots this Halloween night … it’s the 15th year for the Meeds Manor Haunted House! Different location this year – 45th and Stevens. We stopped by in the early going pre-dusk:

The Meeds family says the displays just keep growing every year.

Bring non-perishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank so you don’t run the risk of having to walk the plank:

It’s among the spooky sights highlighted in our Halloween Etc. Guide.