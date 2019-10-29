WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Haunted and helpful ‘Nightfall Orphanage’

With Halloween two nights away, we’re previewing the spookiest shows in town – starting with “Nightfall Orphanage”:

That’s a new video preview for the “garage haunt experience” and West Seattle Food Bank donation drive happening in an Alki yard – you might have already been to the pre-Halloween presentations, and/or seen it in the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide, but if not, the official news release:

Now in its 3rd year, Nightfall Orphanage (located at 2130 Alki Ave SW) is quickly becoming West Seattle’s premier Home Haunt attraction, collecting non-perishable food donations for West Seattle Food Bank through its entire run (continuing Oct. 31, Nov.1, November 2, 7:30 pm -10:30 pm). On Halloween, October 31, Nightfall Orphanage will feature special guest and scaracter ChesterJester!

Mr. Black invites you to step back into the Bad Place, a gateway into the phantasmagoric realm of the Dark Reach that exists in the shadows between worlds. The radiant abyss where spectral echoes of what once was, and what should not be, materialize and take shape.

Admission is free to all, and guests are strongly encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to help struggling neighborhood families. More information is available on the website.

“Scaring is caring!” says Mr. Black, the chief architect of Nightfall Orphanage. “Halloween is always about community, because the best Halloween traditions start right here in the neighborhood. There are more than 10,000 families in West Seattle alone that live below the poverty level, and West Seattle Food Bank is committed to providing food security and community connections to neighbors in need. ‘We’ is the most important part of ‘Halloween,’ and when we act locally, we can inspire change globally.”

For over 20 years ChesterJester has been scaring guests at high-tier haunts such as Six Flags Magic Mountains Fright Fest. He has been featured on news programs where he developed a special “taste” for newscasters, (https://youtu.be/QxlegGohjX4) and loves to teach his own unique approach to painting (https://youtu.be/-brLAeiNW5I). He will be haunting Nightfall Orphanage on Halloween to provide screams, and collect food donations for those in need.