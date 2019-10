Andre‘s blue 1990 Yamaha Zuma scooter was stolen from a condo parking lot in the 2300 block of 44th SW: “The scooter was probably stolen last night but I just noticed it was gone in the morning around 7 am. Someone probably just loaded the scooter in a truck and took off in the alley. They would need at least 2 people to lift the scooter in the truck.” If you see it, call 911.