WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Pathfinder; package-theft arrest

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

STOLEN PATHFINDER: The photo and report are from Paul:

My 2000 Pathfinder was stolen from in front of my house last night and I’m trying to get the word out. Pathfinder is black and the license reads ASL0042.

This happened near 14th/Roxbury. If you see it, call 911.

PACKAGE THIEF NABBED: We heard some of this play out over police radio yesterday. Hadn’t had time today to request the report, but it’s just turned up on SPD Blotter:

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man on Monday moments after he stole a brand-new soccer goal off the porch of a West Seattle home. Around 2:15 PM, patrol officers spotted a man carrying a strange assortment of items — a sealed cardboard box, a gas can, a baby carrier and a metal chair — near the 2100 block of SW Roxbury Street. The man disappeared around a corner, and when officers caught up to him he was no longer carrying the cardboard box but had loaded the other items into a shopping cart. Officers contacted the man, who said he’d tossed the package over a nearby fence. As police were speaking with the man, they received notification from SPD’s 911 center that the resident of a home a few blocks away had just reported a package theft, which was captured on a porch surveillance camera. Officers located the stolen package and arrested the 24-year-old for package theft. He struggled with officers during his arrest but was eventually taken into custody. Police found he was wanted on several warrants for theft. Police returned the stolen package — the soccer goal – to the home where it had been taken.

The suspect remains in the King County Jail.