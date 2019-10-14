West Seattle, Washington

14 Monday

59℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery, auto-theft investigation

October 14, 2019 1:18 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Luna Park | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

1:18 PM: There’s a big police response right now in the Luna Park area after a reported robbery, and a K9 team is joining the search. We are still getting details but there was a report of a car theft as part of this. More to come …

1:25 PM: The search has expanded to include the greenbelt northwest of Avalon/Spokane. Only a partial description of the suspects – “three unknown-race males in their 20s,” one in a gray hoodie, one in a black hoodie, one with a red jacket. Multiple K9 teams are involved now.

2 PM: No one reported in custody yet. Police are talking to various people involved and still trying to sort out exactly what happened and where.

2:08 PM: In our photo above, that’s the recovered stolen vehicle (stopped by a flat tire), uphill in the Avalon/Spokane area, about to be towed. Police tell us this all began in North Delridge; it’s now being described as having started as a “home invasion” robbery, but they continue to sort out the circumstances.

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery, auto-theft investigation"

  • Christine October 14, 2019 (1:23 pm)
    Reply

    I just overheard the police on the loudspeaker, stating someone has their last chance to surrender. 😐

    • WSB October 14, 2019 (1:25 pm)
      Reply

      That’s the standard announcement they make when a K-9 is involved – as in, the suspect(s) are at risk of dog bite.

      • Christine October 14, 2019 (1:29 pm)
        Reply

        Well, I live right there so I really appreciate you reporting it. I couldn’t find out anywhere else and I’m heading out soon, so I’ll be cautious until I hear the robber is in custody. Thank you! 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.