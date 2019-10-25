WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police-gunfire followup; two bicycles stolen

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports tonight, starting with a followup on last night’s Admiral incident:

ADMIRAL INVESTIGATION: The police photo above shows the gun found in a trash bin, mentioned in our coverage last night. Here’s what else SPD is now saying:

A plainclothes officer working in the 2300 block of California Avenue SW witnessed a fight in an alley and attempted to intervene. At least one of the participants in the fight drew a handgun and reportedly pointed it at the officer. The officer drew his own weapon and fired multiple rounds at the armed suspect. The group of assailants then fled the scene. Officers detained several people at the scene, and continue to search for additional suspects. The CSI Unit recovered a firearm at the scene, believed to be dropped by one of the suspects. Detectives believe no one was struck by gunfire in the incident. The 45-year-old officer, a 5-year veteran of the department, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. The officer was working a plainclothes assignment and was not equipped with a body-worn camera during the incident. However, detectives are canvassing businesses in the area to recover any surveillance video that may have captured the incident, and are asking anyone with footage or information about this case to please call 206-233-5000.

And from the inbox:

TWO BICYCLES STOLEN: Lauren sent the photos and report: