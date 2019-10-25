WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police-gunfire followup; two bicycles stolen

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports tonight, starting with a followup on last night’s Admiral incident:
ADMIRAL INVESTIGATION: The police photo above shows the gun found in a trash bin, mentioned in our coverage last night. Here’s what else SPD is now saying:
A plainclothes officer working in the 2300 block of California Avenue SW witnessed a fight in an alley and attempted to intervene. At least one of the participants in the fight drew a handgun and reportedly pointed it at the officer. The officer drew his own weapon and fired multiple rounds at the armed suspect. The group of assailants then fled the scene.
Officers detained several people at the scene, and continue to search for additional suspects. The CSI Unit recovered a firearm at the scene, believed to be dropped by one of the suspects. Detectives believe no one was struck by gunfire in the incident. The 45-year-old officer, a 5-year veteran of the department, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
The officer was working a plainclothes assignment and was not equipped with a body-worn camera during the incident. However, detectives are canvassing businesses in the area to recover any surveillance video that may have captured the incident, and are asking anyone with footage or information about this case to please call 206-233-5000.
And from the inbox:
TWO BICYCLES STOLEN: Lauren sent the photos and report:
I wanted to write in to report the theft of two bikes from our apartment complex, Upton Flats. My husband had two bikes stolen from the secure bike room in the lobby of our building. We don’t know exactly when they were taken, as my husband hasn’t been riding recently due to injury. We think it was sometime in the last few weeks. The bikes were a Pinarello Dogma F10 and a Rodeo Trail Donkey. There were other bikes in the room that were not taken, suggesting the thief knew what they were taking (the two bikes are pretty high end). I’ve attached photos of each bike. We have filed a police report and listed on Bike Index.
Possibly of interest as well: the package room in our building was broken into on Monday. Someone gained access to the building, and then pried open the door to the room. Packages were opened, and I assume items were taken. Our items were left (not interesting enough, I guess).
