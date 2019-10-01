WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Garage burglar steals bike

One West Seattle Crime Watch reader report so far today:

GARAGE BURGLAR STEALS BICYCLE: That’s Jake‘s bicycle, stolen from his condo building’s garage in The Junction early this morning. He also sent this security-camera photo of the burglar:

Jake reports, “Suspect is an early 20s Hispanic male, average build, last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants or jeans, black shoes, and heading north on 41st with a stolen bike and bike pump. … Bike has a damaged front tire so may have been dumped in the bushes before making it out of West Seattle.” A police report has been filed.