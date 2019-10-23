WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Delridge burglary search; Lincoln Park car prowl

We start this West Seattle Crime Watch report with a search happening now:

DELRIDGE BURGLARY: We’re still collecting details on this but if you’re seeing/hearing the police search in Delridge – they’re looking for a burglar. We don’t have an address yet but the search, with K9, is ranging eastward from Delridge/Juneau, uphill into Puget Ridge. We’ve heard a partial description of the burglar as male, average build, blue and white striped stocking cap, black and white flowered wrap over pants, facial hair. We’ll update when we find out more.

10:43 AM UPDATE: Talked to police in the area. The burglary happened at a house being renovated near Delridge/Findlay. A work crew saw the intruder, who subsequently bolted.

10:50 AM UPDATE: A suspect is reported, via police radio, to be in custody.

LINCOLN PARK CAR PROWL: Lindsey just moved to our area from out of state a week ago. On Monday, a rude “welcome” at Lincoln Park: