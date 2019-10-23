WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Delridge burglary search; Lincoln Park car prowl

We start this West Seattle Crime Watch report with a search happening now:
DELRIDGE BURGLARY: We’re still collecting details on this but if you’re seeing/hearing the police search in Delridge – they’re looking for a burglar. We don’t have an address yet but the search, with K9, is ranging eastward from Delridge/Juneau, uphill into Puget Ridge. We’ve heard a partial description of the burglar as male, average build, blue and white striped stocking cap, black and white flowered wrap over pants, facial hair. We’ll update when we find out more.
10:43 AM UPDATE: Talked to police in the area. The burglary happened at a house being renovated near Delridge/Findlay. A work crew saw the intruder, who subsequently bolted.
10:50 AM UPDATE: A suspect is reported, via police radio, to be in custody.
LINCOLN PARK CAR PROWL: Lindsey just moved to our area from out of state a week ago. On Monday, a rude “welcome” at Lincoln Park:
My family parked at the lot across from SW Rose Street at Lincoln Park around 4 PM and left at 5:15 PM.
Around 6:45 PM my bank started notifying me of suspicious activity. I called to inquire and discovered someone was purchasing gift cards from stores at Westwood Village: Game Stop, Big Five, Marshall’s, Starbucks, Target, etc. My brother‘s credit cards we’re also stolen and used.
We were able to deduce that we left our wallets in the car during our hike and my husband probably inadvertently left the car unlocked. This person is likely a pro, they probably intentionally target park lots as patrons likely won’t be back at their cars for some time. They took only our credit and debit cards as well as cash and change. They left IDs and such. They only tried to purchase gift cards from the stores, as far as we’re currently aware.
