WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 cases dismissed for defendants’ incompetency

In our continuing checks of court cases to see what happens post-arrest, we have two cases to update in which charges were dismissed because the defendants were incompetent to stand trial:

JUNEAU MARKET ATTACK: Last December, 51-year-old Farrell M. Ditschinger was charged with assault and attempted robbery after an attack on a 71-year-old woman working at Juneau Street Market. In the months since, King County Superior Court records show, he has twice been found incompetent to stand trial and both times sent to Western State Hospital for competency-restoration attempts. Last month, a report indicated that a third try at restoring competency was not likely to render him able to participate in his defense, and a judge dismissed the charges. However, the same report recommended reviewing him for civil commitment, suggesting he otherwise was at risk of endangering himself and others. What happened from there, public records don’t show; the King County Jail Register shows him released from KCJ custody on September 10th, the date of the hearing.

ALKI TRESPASSING: Last week we reported on the arrest of 25-year-old Nickolas Osborne, charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing for insisting he had to get inside an Alki residence to retrieve belongings that weren’t actually there. Osborne, as we noted then, has two high-profile West Seattle arrests in his past. Municipal Court records show that the trespass case was dismissed last week as he was found incompetent to stand trial and not eligible for a restoration hospitalization due to the low level of the crime. But he was to be evaluated for possible commitment, and that decision is due tomorrow; he remains in jail in the meantime.