WEEKEND SCENE: West Seattle Helpline celebrates ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’

(WSB photos)

West Seattle Helpline executive director Erin Dury Moore and board member Rev. Ron Marshall are smiling at tonight’s show of support for the organization’s mission to keep people out of homelessness. It’s the Helpline’s 10th annual “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” dinner and auction at The Hall at Fauntleroy. WSB is the media sponsor and we stopped by in the early going for some photos:

Dinner hadn’t started yet but among the items on display were the treats awaiting bidders in the “Dessert Dash”:

A variety of silent and live auction items are up for grabs, from vacation packages to a wine-tasting party (donated by WSB sponsor Viscon Cellars):

Among Helpline supporters in attendance, City Council candidate Phil Tavel:

As the Helpline website explains, “The West Seattle Helpline stops homelessness before it starts. We provide financial assistance in the form of rent and utility payments, clothing, bus tickets, and referrals to help our neighbors in West Seattle and White Center regain stability after facing hardship.” They’ve helped more than 6,000 people so far this year. If you couldn’t get to tonight’s event, here’s how to help any time.