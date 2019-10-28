TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:02 AM: Good morning. Transit alerts to report – Metro says the 7:05 and 7:30 am Route 55 departures “will not operate this morning” and also just sent an after-the-fact message that the 6:05 am Route 56 did not run.

WATER TAXI: Reminder that the West Seattle route is now on its fall/winter schedule.

FERRIES: Reminder that the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is on a 2-boat schedule this week.