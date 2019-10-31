TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Halloween watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning. No alerts/incidents in our area so far.

FERRY UPDATE: From Washington State Ferries:

The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will return its regular 3-boat schedule mid-day Thursday, October 31, as M/V Sealth will return from maintenance and U.S. Coast Guard inspection a day earlier than expected. M/V Kitsap (Vessel position #2) and M/V Issaquah (Vessel position #1) will resume the 3-boat schedule with the 12:35 p.m. sailing from Vashon to Southworth and the 12:40 p.m. sailing from Vashon to Fauntleroy, respectively. Sealth will return to the route in the #3 position beginning with the 2:15 p.m. sailing from Vashon to Fauntleroy. The galley on the Sealth reopens Friday, November 1. Please continue to view the two-boat alternate schedule for all departures prior to 12:35 p.m. Thursday, October 31.

HALLOWEEN: Watch for trick-or-treaters tonight!

FALL BACK THIS WEEKEND: Reminder, Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night/Sunday morning – at 2 am, the clock goes back an hour.