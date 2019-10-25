TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:31 AM: Good morning.

FERRY DELAYS: From WSF: “The Fauntleroy 7:05a.m. departure to Vashon and Southworth is delayed due to a disabled vehicle on board the vessel. This will delay the 7:30am Vashon to Southworth, the 7:55a.m. Southworth to Vashon, and the 8:15a.m. Vashon to Fauntleroy departures.”

WEEKEND REMINDER: Sunday is the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, which means street closures beyond the usual block for the Farmers’ Market – California will also be closed south to Edmunds, and SW Alaska between 42nd and 44th. Here’s the bus-reroute info..