TOMORROW TOO: More chances to see Skeleton Theatre, Nightfall Orphanage

Your Halloween doesn’t have to end when this night is over. Two shows/displays continue tomorrow:

SKELETON THEATRE: Tonight was the first of two nights that draws people from miles around to 36th/Hanford, to see the labor of love that a theatrical professional-led crew has staged, with various themes, for 14 Halloweens:

This time, the Skeleton Theatre crew is reprising their skeletons-in-space saga “Ulna 13,” not a bad choice considering we just marked 50 years since the first moon landing.

Skeleton Theatre shows are more comic than creepy, and run about 20 minutes, continuously with brief intermissions, 6 to 9 pm. Seems the skeletons have a new project, too:

From there, we headed to Alki.

‘NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE’: This too is the creation of someone with a professional background. as noted in the preview; for a third year, the creator and his accomplices have put on a “garage haunt” to spread Halloween spirit at the beach:

Our photos only hint at the experience; see more on the official website. Better yet, go experience it for yourself, until 10:30 tonight and again 7:30-10:30 tomorrow and Saturday. Bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank.