TOMORROW: Admiral District trick-or-treating!

(2018 trick-or-treating at WSB sponsor A Kids Place Dentistry for Children)

New date this year, so we’re reminding you again tonight that tomorrow (Wednesday, October 30th) is when Admiral District businesses will be welcoming trick-or-treaters, 3-6 pm. Not only will businesses around the Admiral/California junction be participating, don’t miss the businesses on 42nd SW, such as WSB sponsors Metropolitan Market (north of Admiral) and West Seattle Realty (south of Admiral, on the east side of the Admiral Safeway building). Also, the West Seattle High School ASB will host “trunk or treating” along the road between Hiawatha and the school’s front entrance, 3-5 pm, so wander up that way too!