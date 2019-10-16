West Seattle, Washington

17 Thursday

55℉

THURSDAY: You ready? ‘Great Washington Shakeout’ earthquake drill

October 16, 2019 6:20 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Preparedness | West Seattle news

You might already know this through your workplace, or your kid’s school – tomorrow is the annual “Great Washington Shakeout” earthquake drill, with more than a million people expected to fake a quake at 10:17 am (on 10/17). The goal this year: To be sure you know how to “drop, cover, and hold on” to protect yourself as best you can once the shaking starts. P.S. For West Seattle-specific preparedness info – covering more than quake readiness – go here!

Share This

No Replies to "THURSDAY: You ready? 'Great Washington Shakeout' earthquake drill"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.