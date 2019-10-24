West Seattle, Washington

25 Friday

SOCCER: West Seattle High School ends regular season with win over Chief Sealth IHS

October 24, 2019 9:31 pm
Great afternoon for soccer at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point. The West Seattle High School girls started the day as co-leaders of the Metro League‘s Sound division, and beat Chief Sealth International High School in the final match of the regular season, 8-1.

The Wildcats’ record in league play is 9-0. Next stop: The Metro League tournament. But there was a reason to celebrate before today’s game – five reasons, actually:

The last home game of the regular season is the traditional time to celebrate seniors – from left, Marissa Rackner, Rivka Page, Lexi Foster, Lilli Bedell, Juliet Anawalt.

