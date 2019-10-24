SOCCER: West Seattle High School ends regular season with win over Chief Sealth IHS

Great afternoon for soccer at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point. The West Seattle High School girls started the day as co-leaders of the Metro League‘s Sound division, and beat Chief Sealth International High School in the final match of the regular season, 8-1.

The Wildcats’ record in league play is 9-0. Next stop: The Metro League tournament. But there was a reason to celebrate before today’s game – five reasons, actually:

The last home game of the regular season is the traditional time to celebrate seniors – from left, Marissa Rackner, Rivka Page, Lexi Foster, Lilli Bedell, Juliet Anawalt.