Six Tuesday highlights, featuring The West Seattle Turkey

(Photo sent by Rosalie)

#TurkeyTuesday is back thanks to readers who sent photos of The West Seattle Turkey in the past few days; after a week-plus without sighting reports, we were starting to worry. Photos are interspersed with highlights for the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SINCE IT’S ALSO TACO TUESDAY: Today’s the day you’re invited to support the West Seattle High School ASB by visiting the El Chapulin Oaxaqueño truck while it’s visiting the school for lunch. 12:30-1 pm is the optimal time, the students say. (3000 California SW)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: 4 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex, cheer on Chief Sealth International High School for the slow-pitch softball championship, as previewed here. (2801 SW Thistle)

(Photo sent by Brooke Eades)

‘BASIC AID’ WORKSHOP: How can you help after a major disaster, before medical aid can get to you? This “basic aid” workshop presented by the city Office of Emergency Management is free. RSVP here. 5:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 SW 42nd)

FOR RUNNERS: Free injury assessments at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), 6-7 pm. (2743 California SW)

(Photo sent by Andrew Musselman)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: Home-burglary prevention is the spotlight topic for tonight’s meeting, which also includes your chance to bring community crime/safety concerns to local police. 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct. (2300 SW Webster)

OPEN MICS: “Unplugged” acoustic gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm; Jazz Open Mic at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm; Open Mic at Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way) hosted by Joey V, 9 pm.

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … by browsing our complete calendar!