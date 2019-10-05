Seattle Planning Commission to visit Delridge for its next meeting

The Seattle Planning Commission is the most influential advisory group you’ve (probably) never heard of. Its discussions look at policies and proposals long before they hit centerstage. One example: The commission’s Neighborhoods For All report, which suggests an end to single-family zoning. The commission’s next meeting will be held in North Delridge, 4 pm October 10th at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, centered on a discussion with east West Seattle community groups. From the draft agenda:

Discussion with Community and Neighborhood Organizations 4:30 – 5:20 PM Representatives of community and neighborhood organizations will introduce themselves and share their organization’s respective mission, issues, projects, and concerns. Organizations include: • Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association

• Delridge Neighborhoods District Council

• Pigeon Point Neighborhood Council

• Puget Ridge Neighborhood Council

• High Point Community

• LD Arch Design

That’ll be followed by a public-comment period. The meeting will be held in the Movement Studio at Youngstown (4408 Delridge Way SW) and is open to all.