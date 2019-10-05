West Seattle, Washington

Seattle Planning Commission to visit Delridge for its next meeting

October 5, 2019 11:11 am
The Seattle Planning Commission is the most influential advisory group you’ve (probably) never heard of. Its discussions look at policies and proposals long before they hit centerstage. One example: The commission’s Neighborhoods For All report, which suggests an end to single-family zoning. The commission’s next meeting will be held in North Delridge, 4 pm October 10th at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, centered on a discussion with east West Seattle community groups. From the draft agenda:

Discussion with Community and Neighborhood Organizations 4:30 – 5:20 PM

Representatives of community and neighborhood organizations will introduce themselves and share their organization’s respective mission, issues, projects, and concerns. Organizations include:

• Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association
• Delridge Neighborhoods District Council
• Pigeon Point Neighborhood Council
• Puget Ridge Neighborhood Council
• High Point Community
• LD Arch Design

That’ll be followed by a public-comment period. The meeting will be held in the Movement Studio at Youngstown (4408 Delridge Way SW) and is open to all.

