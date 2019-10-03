RENTERS’ RIGHTS: West Seattle briefing at JuNO on Monday

If you’re a renter, you should know about your rights. The Junction Neighborhood Organization, JuNO, is offering you an easy chance to learn, at the next JuNO meeting Monday night. Here’s the preview:

Helena Benedict with the Tenants Union of Washington State will give an overview of tenants’ rights and responsibilities. It will cover both the state and city laws and touch on all stages of renting. A short question and answer session will follow the presentation.

Also:

Cecilia Gunn with Sound Transit will give an update about light-rail route alternatives that are being studied in the Draft EIS, timeline and how the community can be involved in this process.

And:

JuNO needs new officers starting in 2020! Amanda Sawyer will discuss officer elections and how to run!

We hope to see you Monday, October 7, from 6:30 – 8:00 pm at the West Seattle Senior Center. (4217 SW Oregon St, upstairs)