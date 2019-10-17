READY! Great Shakeout earthquake drill at Explorer West Middle School

(WSB photos)

Students at Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) ended their day today with a lesson in preparedness.

Rain didn’t get in the way of their participation in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill.

The drill was more about testing their plan for what the school would do after a quake than what to do during one. That includes assessing and treating injuries, with role-playing during the drill.

Parents had a role too – picking up students at day’s end, they had to sign them out the same way it would work during an actual emergency.

P.S. If you’re looking ahead to middle school next year, Explorer West has an open house coming up next week – 6:30 pm Tuesday (October 22nd).