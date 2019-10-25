Mayor visits, Hallo-weekend begins, more for your West Seattle Friday:

(The seabird that’s Halloween-ready – Harlequin Duck, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlight time! First, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:

HIGH POINT CC FESTIVAL: Fall Festival at High Point Community Center, 5:30-7:30 pm. (6920 34th SW)

ALKI CC CARNIVAL: Spooky Carnival at Alki Community Center, 6-8 pm. “Spooky fun for the howl family! Carnival games and prizes and a Spooky Scream Room for the brave Trick-or-Treaters. Teen and adult volunteers are greatly appreciated.” 25-cent tickets or $7/unlimited bracelet. (5817 SW Stevens)

HIAWATHA CARNIVAL: Halloween Carnival at Hiawatha Community Center, 6-8 pm. Ages 5 and under in the auditorium, 5-12 in the gym. Tickets 25 cents. (2700 California SW)

SOUTHWEST POOL SWIM: Pumpkin Splash Family Swim, 7-8 pm at Southwest Pool. Free. If you’re under 18, an adult MUST be with you in the water. (2801 SW Thistle)

ALKI ‘GARAGE HAUNT’: Nightfall Orphanage, 7:30-10:30 pm. Full details in our calendar listing. (2130 Alki SW)

And from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

TALK WITH YOUR COUNCILMEMBER: 2-7 pm, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s monthly district office hours, drop-ins welcome. At Southwest Customer Service Center. (2801 SW Thistle)

CIDER FUNDRAISER: Taproot School students will be selling hot cider 4-5:30 pm by the Lincoln Park south lot – for the ferry line as well as parkgoers – to raise money for Immigrant Families Together. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

FREE TASTING FRIDAYS: 4-6 pm at Capco Beverages in The Junction. (4100 SW Alaska)

TALK WITH THE MAYOR: After a walking tour of the West Seattle Junction starting at 4 pm, Mayor Jenny Durkan – accompanied by Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, Assistant SPD Chief Deanna Nollette, and Southwest Precinct Captain Pierre Davis – is scheduled for a community conversation at Cupcake Royale at 5 pm. (California/Alaska)

FOOTBALL: West Seattle High School‘s last scheduled home game of the season is vs. Sammamish at Southwest Athletic Complex, 7 pm. (2801 SW Thistle)

TX TRUMBO: Singer-songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

FIX: Live in-store performance at Easy Street Records, 7 pm. No cover. All ages. (California/Alaska)

