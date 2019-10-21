West Seattle, Washington

Mayor, police chief to return to West Seattle Junction on Friday

October 21, 2019 2:09 pm
In our coverage of Mayor Jenny Durkan‘s South Park walking tour last Tuesday, we mentioned she was expected to be in West Seattle for one this week. That’s now been confirmed; the West Seattle Junction Association says the mayoral visit on Friday afternoon will include a public meeting/conversation at Cupcake Royale (California/Alaska) at 4:30 pm. Durkan has been touring with Police Chief Carmen Best and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins to underscore the importance of public-safety spending while her budget plan is under City Council review; as noted in our daily highlights, councilmembers are looking at the Seattle Police budget this afternoon. Last fall, you’ll recall, the mayor and Chief Best held a community Q&A at Cupcake Royale (WSB coverage here).

