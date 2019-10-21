Mayor, police chief to return to West Seattle Junction on Friday

In our coverage of Mayor Jenny Durkan‘s South Park walking tour last Tuesday, we mentioned she was expected to be in West Seattle for one this week. That’s now been confirmed; the West Seattle Junction Association says the mayoral visit on Friday afternoon will include a public meeting/conversation at Cupcake Royale (California/Alaska) at 4:30 pm. Durkan has been touring with Police Chief Carmen Best and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins to underscore the importance of public-safety spending while her budget plan is under City Council review; as noted in our daily highlights, councilmembers are looking at the Seattle Police budget this afternoon. Last fall, you’ll recall, the mayor and Chief Best held a community Q&A at Cupcake Royale (WSB coverage here).
