LIGHT RAIL: 2 Sound Transit ‘neighborhood forums’ ahead in West Seattle

While Sound Transit continues environmental work – including soil sampling on Harbor Island (thanks to those who have sent photos recently, including the one above) – they’re also continuing community conversation about West Seattle light rail. Next step: Two “neighborhood forums” just announced. ST says these are “to learn more about the alternatives we’ll be studying in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, what happens next in the environmental review process and how you can stay engaged” as well as “opportunities to participate in small group activities to discuss how the vision and values of your neighborhood relate to future light rail stations.” The dates/locations:

November 21 Station areas include Delridge, Avalon and Alaska Junction Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 | 6 – 8 p.m.

Alki Masonic Center, 4736 40th Avenue SW **** December 7 Delridge station only Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Delridge Community Center (Gym), 4501 Delridge Way SW, Seattle This event focuses on the Delridge station and builds upon the community engagement and collaboration approach outlined in the Racial Equity Toolkit. Spanish and Vietnamese interpreters will be available.

Before these, the ST Board is due to decide this Thursday (1:30 pm October 24, downtown boardroom) whether the environmental studies will include either or both of two additional West Seattle alternatives, Yancy/Andover Elevated and Pigeon Point Tunnel. As reported here earlier this month, a board committee recommended including the former and leaving it up to the full board to discuss the latter.