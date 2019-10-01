Lessons for everyone as Delridge Library hosts Fire Safety Month’s first Firefighter Story Time

October is Fire Safety Month, and that means teaching everyone what they need to know to stay safe. For toddlers and preschoolers, the Seattle Fire Department and Seattle Public Library team up for Firefighter Story Times, like the one we photographed tonight at Delridge Library. The readers included Fire Chief Harold Scoggins. The book was (as usual) “No Dragons for Tea”, written by Jean E. Pendziwol and illustrated by Martine Gourbault:

While the book was for the kids, the chief had homework for the parents.

He asked them to test their smoke detectors at home – not just to be sure they still work, but so the kids will know what they sound like. He also told parents to show their kids where NOT to go in case of fire (in the closet, under the bed) and to have a family plan for where to meet outside if everybody has to evacuate. And of course, Firefighter Story Time also featured a chance to see a firefighter in full gear:

That’s Steve Ericson from Station 36 in North Delridge. Missed tonight’s story time? Four more in the city this month – nearest one is tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11:15 am at South Park Library (8604 8th Ave. S.)