JOIN THE TEAM! 6 West Seattle physical-therapy clinics teaming up to collect food donations all month

The photo and announcement are from Sound Physical Therapy, one of a half-dozen local clinics that would love to team up with you this month to fight hunter:

October is National Physical Therapy Month, and Physical Therapy clinics in West Seattle are holding their 8th annual food drive to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank!!

Last year, more than 2,900 pounds of food and supplies were collected by the participating clinics and we are hoping to far surpass this total in 2019!

Donations are welcome thru October at the following clinics:

Sound Physical Therapy – 3823 Delridge Way SW

Highline Physical Therapy – 4700 42nd Ave. SW #510

Kinetic Physical Therapy – 4828 California Ave. SW

Life in Balance – 5410 California Ave. SW #101

West Seattle Physical Therapy – 4545 41 st Ave. SW

Biojunction Sports Therapy – 3727 California Ave. SW #1A

You do not need to be a patient to participate! Feel free to drop off non-perishable food or

items at your convenience. A list of suggested items is available at westseattlefoodbank.org.