Jazz and more at the Pacific Room: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

October 29, 2019 11:56 am
The Pacific Room on Alki Beach is more than a restaurant and bar. That’s their message as they join the WSB sponsor team:

The Pacific Room, which opened in June, is offering a big slate of live music. Not just “come for the food/drinks, stay for the music,” but also ticketed performances like Seattle’s legendary jazz singer Greta Matassa this Saturday (November 2nd). The Seattle jazz scene recently lost Tula’s; the Pacific Room intends to help fill the void.

You can watch the Pacific Room‘s calendar for not just music but other types of performances too, both ticketed and free; among the offerings on the way are spoken-word performances and a singer-songwriter contest. As the holidays near, watch for word of a New Year’s Eve celebration and a night of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” music performed live.

The Pacific Room is also offering other reasons to come to the beach – such as the food! Not just the regular menus, but also a special “comfort food” menu on Monday nights is one. Special culinary events have already included a three-course meal that benefited Fare Start.

The Pacific Room is at 2808 Alki SW. The restaurant is open for dinner 7 nights a week; see the music calendar here.

We thank the Pacific Room for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.

