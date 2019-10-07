Highlights for your West Seattle Monday

(Harlequin Duck, photographed early Sunday morning by Mark Wangerin)

The weekend and the sunshine are gone, but our calendar rolls on with highlghts for your Monday night:

HAM JAM: 6 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, presented monthly by the West Seattle Amateur Radio Club:

New Hams, learn how to participate in the West Seattle Amateur Radio Club Monday night radio nets. Bring your handheld transceiver. Future Hams, bring your questions and learn about the club, the hobby, how to get licensed, and ways to serve your community.

(4217 SW Oregon)

RENTERS’ RIGHTS, LIGHT RAIL: If you have any interest in either of those two topics, tonight’s Junction Neighborhood Organization meeting is where you’ll want to be, as previewed here – 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

FAMILY STORY TIME: For kids of all ages. 6:30 pm with children’s librarian Ms. Kristin at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHT x 3: You have options!

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Oregon), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+