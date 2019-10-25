HAPPENING NOW: Giant pumpkin carving @ Metropolitan Market

If you visit Metropolitan Market (41st/42nd/Admiral; WSB sponsor) before about 2 pm, you can watch floral manager Rachel Mottwiler transforming that 300-pound pumpkin into a Halloween creation. We’re told she is legendary for her carving – here are some smaller ones already on display:

You’re also invited to sample cider at the store too.

P.S. Metropolitan Market is one of the regular participants in Admiral District business trick-or-treating, which (as featured in our Halloween Etc. Guide) is happening the day before Halloween this year – next Wednesday (October 30th), 3-6 pm.