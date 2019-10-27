HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Fall Festival 2019

We’ve been talking for more than a week about Fauntleroy Creek salmon. This afternoon, you can celebrate them by making a salmon hat at the Fauntleroy Fall Festival. Or if you’re more interested in birds – don’t miss the raptors behind The Hall at Fauntleroy!

Also a petting zoo:

And pony rides:

Maybe you’d rather sit and listen to music. That’s happening indoors as well as outdoors:

Indoor tunes as well as outdoor @ Fauntleroy Fall Festival (9100 block California until 5 pm) pic.twitter.com/zmXopOkn7W — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) October 27, 2019

(That’s the Hilltop Jazz Project.) From Seattle Fire and Police, Engine 37 and the Mobile Precinct are visiting:

They’re in the church parking lot, as are opportunities to bounce and climb:

This festival’s on until 5 pm – here’s info, including a map. More to come!