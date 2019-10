Thanks to Eddie for the photos. As previewed here earlier this week, the tower crane for the two-building, ~300-unit Legacy Partners project at 4721 Fauntleroy Way SW and 4721 38th SW is going up today. Work started early this morning.

This breaks a four-month spell of tower-crane-lessness in West Seattle, since the one at 2749 California SW came down in May; that’s the mixed-use project where the new PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) store opened two days ago.